The ELCC20 Webinar Day was a roaring success, thanks to all of you

What a successful ELCC20 Webinar Day we had yesterday, despite the disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic – for that we thank all of you viewers and of course, our sponsors.

We took the decision to host a series of webinars throughout the day as a result of the postponement of the Energy Live Consultancy Conference in Manchester – more than 850 people from all around the world tuned in to engage with our stream of energy industry experts.

The fact the day was ELN’s most successful webinar event ever hosted goes to show that the energy sector remains open for business, whether that is in the real world or online.

While we have rescheduled the ELCC20 event to 24th September at Manchester Etihad Stadium, we will continue to bring you top-quality content and news in these unprecedented times and we are determined to expand the potential of digital technologies to connect with you and continue to supply the great content you’re used to.

We would like to thank our ELCC20 sponsors, Corona Energy, EDF, Haven Power, SSE Business Energy, Total Gas and Power and Water Plus, as well as all of the speakers.

Stay tuned in to Energy Live News through these difficult times and above all, keep safe.