UK waste industry introduces coronavirus guidelines for recycling

The UK’s major recycling and waste management companies, industry and local government bodies have issued a joint statement giving new guidelines for recycling amid the coronavirus crisis.

The companies, which have to collect, sort and process the waste from twenty-seven million households in the UK, say it is a “huge daily challenge to ensure bin collections continue but we need your help to do this”.

According to the statement: “Following government advice, to protect workers and combat the spread of infection, anyone who feels ill at home (whether diagnosed with Covid-19 or not) should place all their waste in the general rubbish bin and should doublebag it, making sure the bags are securely tied. They should then wait at least 72 hours before placing it out for collection. For now, this material should not be put in your recycling.

“To ensure we can continue to collect general rubbish, which must be prioritised for hygiene reasons, it might be necessary to temporarily change or suspend some non-essential collection services like garden and bulky waste.

“Any disruption to recycling services will be a last resort and if this is unavoidable, we must not allow it to break our national recycling habit in the long term.”