London sees clearer skies as pollution levels hit five-year low

London is seeing clearer skies as pollution levels hit five-year low amid the coronavirus crisis.

As Britons continue to stay at home to slow the spread of the illness, data from the London Air Quality Network shows five-year low levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter in the air.

Professor James Lee of the National Centre for Atmospheric Science said: “Pollution levels are clearly lower than the average of the previous five years. I would expect them to drop even further over the coming weeks”.

Scientists have noted significant reductions in pollution levels across the world since the outbreak of the pandemic.