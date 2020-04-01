Pod Point stalls activities amid Covid-19 pandemic

In line with government guidelines, charging infrastructure specialist Pod Point has decided to put its activities on hold, to limit physical customer interaction amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Stating that the Pod Point team is adhering to new safety measures to minimise risk to themselves and its customers, the firm confirmed that it is ready to make exceptions in critical cases to ensure people who need to charge and get around during the outbreak are able to do so.

The firm has assured that it will also be reviewing the situation in accordance with new information and government guidance.

Activities currently on hold include all commercial installation activity and all home-charge installation activity, except for people who are keyworkers and have a full battery electric car.