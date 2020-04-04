US announces $22m to advance marine energy industry

The US Government is inviting non-federal academic institutions and experts to partake in a $22 million (17.7m) funding opportunity to advance the marine energy market.

Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Daniel R. Simmons, said: “Fostering collaboration between non-federal research institutions and industry is a great way to ensure that we’re tapping into the strongest minds and resources for marine energy.”

The Department of Energy (DoE) is to support research and development and testing infrastructure in ocean sciences and marine energy.

The funding opportunity also aims to encourage more commercial adoption of marine energy technologies.