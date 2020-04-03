Infrastructure

Engie Italy offers free electricity to 93 hospitals

It will provide six months of free energy to hospitals in Italy that wish to expand to fight Covid-19

Friday 3 April 2020
Image: Shutterstock

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Italy is the worst affected country facing the extensive outbreak of the virus.

While the Italian health system is overwhelmed by the huge number of infections every day, Engie Italy has annnounced it will provide six months of free electricity, gas and technical assistance for the construction or extension of new medical units, dedicated to tackling Covid-19 in 93 Italian hospitals.

The energy supplier is providing support to keep the hospitals’ operations, such as air filtration, up and running.

