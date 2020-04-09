Drax delivers 250 facemasks to NHS as part of C-19 Business Pledge

The Drax Group has delivered 250 facemasks to York Hospital in a bid to support frontline National Health Service workers.

The donation is part of the firm’s commitment to the C-19 Business Pledge that brings together employers to help those impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Drax Group has teamed up with former Cabinet Minister, Rt Hon Justine Greening, as a founding member of the pledge to help the worst-hit communities and strengthen recovery measures.

Drax Group CEO Will Gardiner said: “Our dedicated teams across England, Scotland and Wales are working around the clock to continue generating and supplying the electricity the UK needs at this critical time. Through the C-19 Business Pledge we can work with others to go further in supporting those in our communities who need our help more than ever right now.

“We want to do as much as we can to help and support our own employees, as well as our customers and the communities in which we operate during this crisis.”

The masks were donated by Shenergy Power Technology in China, as part of their commitment to help reduce the global spread of the pandemic.