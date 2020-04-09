Portugal stalls solar plans in response to Covid-19 crisis

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Portugal has decided to postpone its 700MW solar energy licensing auction until the market stabilises.

According to analytics company GlobalData, the delayed auction is a result of market unpredictability and may not be rescheduled until the pandemic subsides.

Somik Das, Power Analyst at GlobalData, said: “The fate of the auction depends on investor interest and confidence, which will largely depend on the successful implementation of projects subscribed under last year’s auctions.

“With a proper plan of action in place, the nation may manage to abide by the 2030 targets it had initially set.”