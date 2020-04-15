INEOS stalls pipeline shutdown until 2021

INEOS has announced its plan to defer the shutdown of the Forties Pipeline system until 2021 amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The shutdown, initially scheduled for June 2020, will now be completed in early 2021 – it aims to allow INEOS to modernise and ‘rejuvenate’ the pipeline, which carries up to 600,000 barrels of oil per day to the UK.

The firm revealed that the decision is in line with an influx of customer requests to allow them time to plan ahead with ‘greater certainty’.

“The decision has been taken in the face of the ongoing government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic and in the interests of providing clarity to its customers and the UK Oil and Gas Industry,” said INEOS in a statement.

The firm will communicate the new date for the shutdown once it has been confirmed.