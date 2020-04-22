Drax invests £200k in laptops for students during Covid-19 crisis

Drax Group has announced it has invested £200,000 in almost 700 laptops for schools and colleges local to its operations in England and Scotland to ensure students can continue their studies during the Covid-19 crisis.

It says the donation is part of the energy company’s initiative to inspire more children to study science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects and keep students connected during the lockdown.

Will Gardiner, Drax Group CEO, said: “We are delivering nearly 700 laptops with internet access to the students who need them most. The pandemic continues to have a major impact on families, businesses and communities across the UK.

“Our support for students means we are helping to get them connected so they can keep learning during the lockdown.”