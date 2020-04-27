Michigan switches on its ‘largest’ wind park

Michigan has turned on its ‘largest’ wind park “Polaris”, which is expected to provide enough clean energy to power more than 64,000 homes.

Developed by DTE Energy, the new plant with its 68 turbines will have a capacity of 168MW and will help avoid more than 355,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, the equivalent of taking more than 76,000 cars off the road for a year.

The park is part of a project involving four new wind parks that will come online in 2020 and offset 1.2 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The energy company suggests the project will also help its goals of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by 2030.

Trevor F. Lauer, President and COO of DTE Electric, said: “DTE is leading Michigan’s clean energy transformation. Bringing projects like Polaris Wind online provide tremendous benefits for our customers, the environment and the state of Michigan.

“We are committed to continued growth of our renewable energy portfolio, including wind and solar, as we work to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.”