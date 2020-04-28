RWE turns on new wind farm to power 15,000 homes in Poland

RWE has announced the beginning of commercial operations at its new onshore wind farm in Poland.

The company says the 7MW site can supply the equivalent of up to 15,000 households with green power.

The construction of the Nawrocko onshore wind farm, which is located near Stettin, started about one year ago and was licenced in April.

The project increases the firm’s total installed capacity in the country to approximately 380MW and is a part of a project cluster including the existing wind farms Wysoka I and II.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, CEO of RWE Renewables, said: “Poland is an attractive market for the expansion of our business and I am happy about the tangible progress our team is making.

“We are keen to support the growth of wind energy in Poland, one of our core markets in Europe. We will promote both onshore and offshore projects in the country.”