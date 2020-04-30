T-Mobile switches on new US wind farm, adding more green energy to the grid

T-Mobile has announced its third wind farm in Otter Creek, Vermont, has commenced operations and is now powering businesses and homes across the US.

Operated by Avangrid Renewables, Otter Creek wind project is expected to generate more than 504,100MWh of clean energy annually, enough to power approximately 60,000 homes for a year.

The new wind farm joins T-Mobile’s existing wind farm projects in Oklahoma and Kansas.

The telecommunications company suggests the opening of the new facility will help to increase clean energy usage and supports the firm’s goal to expand investments in rural communities that need it most.

It also underpins its sustainability goal of using 100% renewable energy.