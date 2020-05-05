Drax provides free gas and power to more than 170 care homes during Covid-19 pandemic

Drax Group is helping more than 170 small care homes by cancelling their gas and electricity bills for two months during the Covid-19 crisis.

All of the care homes selected to receive the free energy are small businesses based in Yorkshire & The Humber, Ipswich & East Anglia, Scotland, Wales and Northampton and are already supplied by Opus Energy and Haven Power.

The company is also donating £150,000 to the Money Advice Trust’s Business Debtline, offering deferred payment plans to business customers adversely impacted by the lockdown, and energy rates being frozen for three months for those rolling onto a monthly plan after their contracts finish.

Drax Group CEO, Will Gardiner said: “We’re working hard to offer more support to our customers and communities during this crisis. Care homes are critically important – they do incredible work looking after some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and we know this pandemic is putting them under immense pressure.

“As a gesture of appreciation for the excellent work these businesses are doing, we’re cancelling their energy bills for a couple of months.”