Richmond Council encourages residents to keep a climate change diary

Richmond Council has launched a campaign which asks residents to keep a climate change diary during the lockdown.

The idea behind the project originated from a local group called ‘Let’s Go Outside and Learn’, which aims to understand how changes in local people’s lifestyles may potentially impact the way that they live in the future.

The initiative asks residents to keep a diary over the next few weeks and months and consider areas like the impact of the lockdown on personal carbon footprints, the changes that someone can sustain once life returns to normal, new working practices and adjusted energy consumption.

The local authority says the information from these diaries will help inform future local work around climate change.

Martin Elengorn, Chair of the Environment and Sustainability Committee at Richmond Council, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has changed how many of us live and our impact on the environment. For example, our air quality has improved due to the drop-in pollution from transport.

“As thoughts are turning to the end of the lockdown, people may choose not just to return to how things were before. For example, they may wish to adopt more home working and less commuting.

“We are supporting this local diary project as I think it will give us an interesting insight into some of the possible areas of change.”