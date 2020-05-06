Veolia launches quick response disinfection service in bid to curb the Covid-19 pandemic

In a bid to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Veolia UK has launched a quick response disinfection service.

As businesses across the nation gradually resume work, the product would allow emergency sanitisation treatment in case of a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 within particular premises.

This could enable businesses to continue operations without running the risk of a shutdown.

Delivered by the firm’s emergency response teams, the service has been developed as per the latest UK Public Health Guidelines on infection control and makes use of Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs-approved biocides.

The service also includes the safe disposal of any contaminated material by use of specialised clinical waste treatment facilities.

Places it could be used include corporate offices, control rooms, laboratories, food retailers, warehousing and distribution, as well as public spaces, transport and commercial vehicles.