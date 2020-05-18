Siemens Gamesa to develop hybrid clean energy plant in the Philippines

Siemens Gamesa is developing a hybrid energy plant in the Philippines.

Located on the island of Mindoro, the project will not only provide a stable power to the weak grid network but also reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

The installation of a 16MW wind farm on the island has been completed, with the installation of the 6MW Gamesa Electric lithium battery storage system underway.

Siemens Gamesa is to develop an additional wind facility in the region that would increase the total wind power generation capacity by 10MW.

Warren Wilson, Sales & Marketing Managing Director at Onshore Siemens Gamesa, said: “This plant will help the region to cut its diesel use and emissions, while using storage facilities to assure that people have access to clean energy when they need it.

“Hybrid solutions such as these, reduce the intermittency of renewable energy and as such provide huge growth potential.”

The project is scheduled to become fully operational by the second half of 2020.