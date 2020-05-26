‘Reducing 50% livestock production by 50% would save 30% of biodiversity loss’

Plant-based meat start-up Heura has stated that a 50% reduction in livestock production could allow for a 30% conservation of biodiversity across the planet.

A recent report by the start-up found that 60% of all biodiversity losses could be attributed to livestock production and said halving livestock production could additionally save up to 12,000 species annually.

The report from the World Resources Institute points to the ongoing expansion of cropland and pastures as the main source of ecosystem degradation.

Bernat Añaños, Co-founder of Heura, said: “By reducing 50% the animal meat consumption, 445 million square kilometres of cropland could be used for agriculture, the size of India and Mongolia together.

“Multiplying by 2.5 the legumes and cereals production capacity for human consumption, the extension of the entire Australia, we would solve several concerns in terms of biodiversity, climate change and hunger creating a more sustainable food system.

“All these data shows the incoherence of our current food system and the urge we have to transition to a plant-based diet if we want to take care of the biodiversity, the planet and therefore our own health.”