‘US renewable energy consumption tops coal for the first time in more than 130 years’

In 2019, US annual energy consumption from renewable sources exceeded coal consumption for the first time since before 1885, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Monthly Energy Review.

Compared with 2018, coal consumption has decreased by nearly 15% and total renewable energy consumption has grown by 1%.

Findings of the report also note coal consumption has decreased for the sixth consecutive year to 11.3 quadrillion British thermal units, the lowest level since 1964, while electricity generation from coal has fallen to its lowest level in 42 years.

Total renewable energy consumption has increased for the fourth year in a row with the electricity generated from wind surpassing hydro for the first time becoming the most used source of renewable energy for the electricity generation on an annual basis.

The report also suggests since 2015, the growth in US renewable energy is almost entirely attributable to the use of wind and solar in the electric power sector.