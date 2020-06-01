Iberdrola subsidiary secures 62 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines for offshore project in France

A French subsidiary of Spanish electric utility Iberdrola has secured 62 wind turbines for an offshore project in North-Western France.

The Siemens Gamesa wind turbines will be installed at Ailes Marines’s facility in France, generating 750 jobs in the process.

The Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm is a €2.4 billion (£2.1bn) project that seeks to revive the French energy industry in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis.

The plant is expected to generate up to 496MW of renewable energy, enough to power 835,000 households.

Jonathan Cole, Iberdrola’s Global Managing Director for offshore wind, said: “Clean energy will be central to Europe´s recovery as we emerge from this current crisis.”

Construction for the project is expected to commence in 2021.