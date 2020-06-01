Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Iberdrola subsidiary secures 62 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines for offshore project in France

The wind turbines will be installed at Ailes Marines’s facility in France, generating 750 jobs in the process

Monday 1 June 2020
Image: kimson / Shutterstock

A French subsidiary of Spanish electric utility Iberdrola has secured 62 wind turbines for an offshore project in North-Western France.

The Siemens Gamesa wind turbines will be installed at Ailes Marines’s facility in France, generating 750 jobs in the process.

The Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm is a €2.4 billion (£2.1bn) project that seeks to revive the French energy industry in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis.

The plant is expected to generate up to 496MW of renewable energy, enough to power 835,000 households.

Jonathan Cole, Iberdrola’s Global Managing Director for offshore wind, said: “Clean energy will be central to Europe´s recovery as we emerge from this current crisis.”

Construction for the project is expected to commence in 2021.

