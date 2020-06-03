Hawaiian utility boosts tropic energy transition with solar and storage projects

The largest electric utility on the Hawaiian Islands, Hawaiian Electric, has selected 16 solar-plus-storage or standalone storage projects to push forward the energy transition of the tropic islands.

The plants will be located at the islands of Oahu, Maui and Hawaii and will deliver a combined 459MW of solar generation and nearly 3GWh of energy storage.

The company expects to reach its 30% renewable energy goal by the end of this year with plans in place to exceed 40% by 2030 and deliver 100% clean electricity by 2045.

Hawaii has set a goal to become carbon-neutral by 2045.