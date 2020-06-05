UK injects £64m of funding into Colombian tropical rainforests to tackle deforestation

A £64 million package of funding pledge has been launched by Business Secretary Alok Sharma to support tropical rainforests in Colombia.

The grants are part of a £173 million package of UK aid to Colombia and will be used to help tackle deforestation.

COP26 President Alok Sharma, said: “We all have a duty to work together to protect our planet’s precious biodiversity.

“Our work with the Colombian government will help stop deforestation in the Amazon and across the country, protect precious ecosystems, and support sustainable, rural livelihoods for communities that depend on the forest.”

Ricardo Lozano, Colombian Minister for the Environment:”These cooperation resources will focus on supporting the fight against deforestation and environmental crime, as well as the creation of sustainable economic livelihoods.”

The UK Government has committed to spending 20% of UK International Climate Finance (ICF) on forest regeneration.