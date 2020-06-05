Vattenfall gives green light to ‘world’s largest offshore wind project’

More than two million Dutch homes could see their electricity needs covered by the renewable energy produced by what claims to be the ‘world’s largest wind project’.

Vattenfall has given the green light to the plant’s final investment decision, which means construction will now proceed.

With its installed capacity of 1,500 MW and 140 turbines, the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm is expected to provide a third of the total installed offshore wind capacity in the Netherlands.

Gunnar Groebler, Senior Vice-President and Head of Business Area Wind in Vattenfall: “Hollandse Kust Zuid will not only provide fossil-free and affordable electricity to our private and business customers.

“It’s also a large infrastructure investment that creates significant economic activity and employment in times of economic uncertainty.”

The project is expected to be fully operational in 2023.