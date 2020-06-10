Swedish city of Jönköping moves to electrify its public transport system

The Swedish city of Jönköping is set to electrify its public transport system by early 2021.

Volvo Buses has been contracted by the bus company Vy Buss to deliver 49 high-capacity electric buses by summer next year.

Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses, said: “Through its engagement to make public transport more appealing, more efficient and more accessible by means of well-designed, quiet and emission-free high-capacity buses, Jönköping is demonstrating how the city’s public transport system can become more sustainable.

“This will be even more important as a means of keeping and attracting new passengers following the Covid-19 pandemic. Electromobility also opens up new opportunities for urban planning going forward.”

The electric buses can carry up to 120 passengers and will host features such as optimised battery capacity and automatic speed regulations around schools, hospitals and other sensitive facilities.

The investment forms part of the city’s next-generation public transport.