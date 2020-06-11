Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Dust cloud released around Hinkley Point C area after internal damage to one its silos

An investigation is already underway to detect the reasons for this damage

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 11 June 2020
Image: EDF Energy

A silo at the Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor site has been damaged, releasing a dust cloud in the area.

The event was due to internal damage to the silo, which is used to store ground granulated blast furnace slag, one of the ingredients used in the production of concrete.

A spokesperson for EDF said: “At around half past seven yesterday morning a silo in the concrete batching plant at Hinkley Point C suffered structural damage, releasing a dust cloud around the area.

“Nobody has been injured and the emergency services were not required.

“An investigation is underway to understand the cause of the event.”

The power plant in Somerset is due to be completed by 2025.

