Got an idea to tackle air pollution in the UK?

Up to £10 million is being made available for research and innovation consortia to proactively tackle new and emerging air quality challenges in the UK.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is inviting proposals under the second wave of the Strategic Priorities Fund (SPF) Clean Air Programme to address issues related to changing emissions and exposure patterns and health impacts on groups of people most at risk.

Projects should provide critical foresight on emerging air pollution challenges and associated health risks and impacts as well as enable an increased understanding and quantification of human behavioural change and practices in order to develop and assess interventions that limit harmful exposure.

The five main objectives that should be addressed are:

1. Understanding and characterising indoor air pollution and its influence on outdoor air quality

2. Understanding the toxicology and health effects of future exposure and emission scenarios

3. Understanding airborne biological materials and their impacts on health

4. Influencing behaviour and practices related to emissions and exposures

5. Interventions in the built environment

The funding will support three to four large interdisciplinary consortia, with £2 to £3.3 million each.

Projects should start on 1st September 2021 and run for four years.

Applicants must submit a Notification of Intent by 3rd September 2020 for their outline bid to be considered and the final data for Outline Proposals is 15th October 2020.