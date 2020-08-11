Cyberhawk secures drone maintenance contract with US utility

Cyberhawk has secured a contract with a major California-based utility to provide unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services.

The drone-based inspection firm won the contract through a competitive tender process.

it will now work to support the utility’s wildfire prevention and reliability campaign by conducting thousands of inspections of lattice steel towers and wood electricity transmission structures to help maintain safe and resilient power grid networks.

Cyberhawk CEO, Chris Fleming, said: “Protecting customers and property during wildfire season is a top priority for US utilities. To prevent deadly fires, and prevent power outages, mitigation is key.

“We’re seeing more and more utilities turn to trusted UAV-based inspection services to bolster their wildfire prevention and reliability programmes.”