Waste-to-energy plant reaches one million tonnes of non-recyclables milestone

Waste-to-energy plant Trident Park Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) has reached a milestone of processing one million tonnes of non-recyclable waste.

The facility, which started operations in 2015, used this amount of waste to generate enough low carbon energy to power 178,000 homes.

In addition, 18,350 tonnes of metal were also recovered for recycling.

Trident Park ERF, a £220 million investment by Viridor, receives 350,000 tonnes of residual waste every year with 172,000 tonnes from the councils of Cardiff, Newport, Monmouthshire, Vale of Glamorgan and Caerphilly.

Viridor Commercial Director Paul Ringham commented: “Diverting a million tonnes of waste which cannot be recycled is an achievement which must be recognised.

“Taking this one step further and using this material to generate low carbon power and contribute to resource and energy efficiency is an important goal but we know there is still more we can do.”