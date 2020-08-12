Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Job recovery in US clean energy sector has ‘slowed to a trickle’

Environmental Entrepreneurs has warned clean energy, which was previously one of the fastest-growing job sectors in the country, faces a ‘long recovery’

Jonny Bairstow
Wednesday 12 August 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Job recovery in the US clean energy sector ‘slowed to a trickle in July’ as only 3,200 clean energy jobs returned last month.

Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) has warned clean energy, which was previously one of the fastest-growing job sectors in the country, faces a ‘long recovery’ – in a new analysis it conducted alongside E4TheFuture and the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), it highlights last month saw a sharp decline from June’s short-lived surge of 106,000 job gains and stressed the industry needs urgent support from Congress.

It highlights July’s 0.1% employment growth leaves a total of 511,075 clean energy workers without employment and warns at this rate it will take nearly 15 years for the US clean energy sector to reach the same employment levels it was recording before the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Keefe, Executive Director of E2 said: “While the rest of the world is doubling down on clean energy to jump-start their economies, our country’s leaders are sitting around watching these jobs disappear. Study after study – as well as history – shows investing in clean energy is the best and fastest way to build back our economy. Why doesn’t Congress get it – and do something?”

