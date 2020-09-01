Government consults on support for marine renewables

A new consultation on how the government can support marine renewable energy projects in Britain has been launched.

It will examine how the UK can “build back greener” through marine renewable energy projects, including floating offshore wind farms, tidal stream and wave energy.

Views are being sought from developers and other interested parties on how projects could be funded, how costs could be reduced, how the environmental impacts can best be handled and how supply chains could benefit from them.

The government believes marine technologies can benefit every part of the UK, for example, tidal stream projects could be suitable for the Highlands and Islands and North Wales while floating offshore wind projects could be suitable for deeper waters off the coast of Scotland, Wales and South West England.

Business and Energy Secretary Alok Sharma said: “As an island nation we are perfectly placed to capitalise on clean marine energy, building on our world-leading position in offshore wind.

“Examining how to make the most of our natural resources and support marine technologies that are cost-effective for the consumer will be crucial as we build back better, creating green jobs and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.”

The consultation is open until 30 September 2020.