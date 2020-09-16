Climate ER secures funding for 500MW of UK solar projects

Solar developer Climate ER has secured funding to support the development of a 500MW pipeline of projects in the UK.

Early funds have been deployed to start the development of 80MW of grid-secured projects, with more to follow in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The UK-focused developer estimates the total cost of the utility-scale solar projects at around £250 million.

Climate ER intends to secure rights for at least 500MW of ready-to-build projects over the next 24 months.

Owen Saward, Planning and Development Director said: “Our team has worked diligently over the past 18 months to forge strong relationships with landowners and our development partners. We are now in a position to accelerate active development across multiple sites.

“With a highly specialised skillset, extensive network and exclusive arrangements with key service providers, particularly in respect to grid intelligence, we have a competitive advantage that will enable us to contribute significantly to a carbon-neutral UK.”