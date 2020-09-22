Efficiency & Environment, Industry Round-up

Electricity under lockdown: cheaper, cleaner, but harder to control

The latest Drax Electric Insights report shows the impact lockdown had on our electricity system. The report, conducted via Imperial Consultants, by academics from Imperial College London, is an independent analysis of Great Britain’s electricity system during the second quarter of 2020.

Harry Matyjaszek
Tuesday 22 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

During April, May and June we saw our day-to-day lives shift considerably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. With millions furloughed or working from home and shops shut down for weeks and months on end – there were unprecedented impacts on the power system too.

During these months, power prices fell to their lowest in almost two decades, with Britain spending £1.3 billion less on electricity supply over the second quarter of this year compared to 2019. Lower oil and gas prices combined with a lower demand for electricity is to blame for this steep fall. Dramatic consumption changes mean that many large power consumers have had to reforecast their electricity usage.

