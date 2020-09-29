Up to $80m on offer for energy demand flexibility across US buildings and grid

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $80 million (£63m) in funding for projects that enhance energy demand flexibility across buildings and the electricity grid.

It will be available through the Buildings Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT) 2020 Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA).

Topics in the FOA include thermal storage research, advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, next-generation refrigeration and lighting technologies, whole building electric load optimisation, advanced and more efficient building construction and improved building retrofit technologies.

Residential and commercial buildings account for nearly 40% of the nation’s total energy demand – more than the industrial (32%) or transportation (28%) sectors.

Buildings also account for roughly 74% of all electricity use in the US and an even greater share of peak power demand in some regions.

The funding will support projects that help improve the energy efficiency of the building stock in the US, which consists of more than 119 million homes and 5.6 million commercial buildings – more than half of which were built before 1980.

Alex Fitzsimmons, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency said: “DOE seeks to advance both the efficiency and flexibility of buildings, while improving the comfort and productivity of American families and businesses.

“This suite of technologies will not only unlock deep energy savings in buildings but also enable buildings to provide innovative services to the grid with which they’re connected, enhancing the resilience of America’s energy system.”