Are prices cooking on gas this winter?

In the latest episode of the Resonance podcast, we talk to Jason Durden, Head of Energy Markets and Risk Management at Alfa Energy, about why gas has returned as the number one topic, discussing:
- What’s concerning markets following the sustained rally since August
- Gas availability during winter
- Availability and storage concerns
- Nordstream2 – what the delay means
- Is Ukraine back in the frame
- How demand may differ this year from previous winters and what that means for gas, and power
- Will maintenance concluding provide necessary stability
- How reliable is the US
- Has the carbon rally run out of steam
This is a promoted article.