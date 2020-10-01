Are prices cooking on gas this winter?

In the latest episode of the Resonance podcast, we talk to Jason Durden, Head of Energy Markets and Risk Management at Alfa Energy, about why gas has returned as the number one topic, discussing:

What’s concerning markets following the sustained rally since August

Gas availability during winter

Availability and storage concerns

Nordstream2 – what the delay means

Is Ukraine back in the frame

How demand may differ this year from previous winters and what that means for gas, and power

Will maintenance concluding provide necessary stability

How reliable is the US

Has the carbon rally run out of steam

