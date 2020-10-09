Efficiency & Environment, Technology

IEA and EPO team up to promote sustainable energy tech innovations

They will publish a series of joint studies over the next three years to inform policymakers and the public about technology trends in areas critical for the energy transition and climate change mitigation

Priyanka Shrestha
Friday 9 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the European Patent Office (EPO) have teamed up to shed light on and promote new innovations in sustainable energy technologies.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral co-operation and will publish a series of joint studies over the next three years to inform policymakers and the public about technology trends in areas critical for the energy transition and climate change mitigation.

Their latest report reveals patenting activity in these technologies grew four times faster than the average of all technologies over the past decade as well as highlights much more technological progress in electricity storage will be needed in the future to meet the demands of the energy transition.

The two organisations will provide their expertise in the domains of energy technology and patent information.

EPO President António Campinos said: “The EPO’s patent classification scheme for climate change mitigation and adaptation technologies has become a widely-used standard for monitoring progress in green technologies around the world.

“Drawing on the IEA’s unparalleled expertise in the field of energy enables us to go one step further. I am convinced that our co-operation will help innovators in the sector get ahead of the technology curve. It will provide decision-makers with high-quality data and analysis on innovative solutions to meeting the clean energy needs of industry and society as a whole.”

