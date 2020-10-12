Leeds injects £24m to develop six new district heating networks

Leeds City Council has unveiled plans to invest £24 million in six new district heating networks to lower the region’s carbon dioxide emissions and save money on residents’ energy bills.

The local authority is currently exploring a range of green technologies to power the six new networks, including the potential use of ground and air source heat pumps or biomass systems.

The scheme, which is expected to cover 1,485 council homes, is forecast to save around 950 tonnes of greenhouse gases every year and help tenants save a typical 10% on their energy bills.

The investment follows Leeds’ first district heating network, which will provide low carbon waste-powered heat to 1,983 homes by the end of 2020.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Communities, said: “Thanks to this major new investment in six new district heating networks, thousands of more residents will soon be able to stay warm for less too, which we know can make a real difference to our physical and financial wellbeing.”

In Leeds, around a quarter of the city’s carbon dioxide emissions are generated through energy use.