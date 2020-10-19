US announces $27m for advanced plastic recycling tech

The US Government has announced more than $27 million (£21m) in funding to support the research and development of advanced plastic recycling technologies.

The investment is also being provided for new plastics that are recyclable by design under the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Plastics Innovation Challenge.

The projects are expected to help improve existing recycling processes that break plastics into chemical building blocks, which can then be used to make new products.

Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes said: “The Trump Administration is committed to advancing innovation to position the US as a global leader in advanced innovation to position the US as a global leader in advanced plastics recycling and upcycling technologies.

“These new projects support that objective through the development of energy efficient recycling technologies that will strengthen US competitiveness and help reduce plastic waste in our environment for generation to come.”

The Challenge draws on research capabilities of DOE National Laboratories, universities and industry to accelerate innovations in energy efficient plastics recycling technologies.