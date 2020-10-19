Kickstart your decarbonisation journey today with the future Net Zero Standard

We are delighted to announce the launch of the future Net Zero Standard, an intuitive and simple-to-use tool to help you get started on your net zero journey.

In June 2019, parliament passed legislation requiring the government to reduce the UK’s net emissions of greenhouse gases to Net Zero by 2050 – that will require you, your business and the rest of the economy to phase out all emissions by the middle of the century.

It sounds difficult but having been inspired by our partners, we have teamed up with CBN Expert to bring a new software tool to the market that makes it easy to get started.

The tool is an intuitive and simple-to-use way for you to record where you are in terms of carbon footprint, monitor your decarbonisation progress and benchmark yourself against the rest of your sector.

It also means you can publicise your shrinking carbon footprint so your employees, customers and stakeholders can see the difference you are making in the fight against climate change.

Net zero and going green aren’t just for the big corporates any longer – our tool creates a simple way for smaller businesses to show their credentials, which will be independently verified and audited.

It’s easy, quick and affordable – you can start on the journey for less than the price of a takeaway coffee a day.

The future Net Zero standard page will go live at midday today, so make sure you get involved. Until you know how much carbon you’re using, you can’t start reducing it.