Total to expand Indian joint venture’s solar portfolio to 2.3GW

The portfolio of the joint venture with Adani Group’s subsidiary AGEL will soon see the addition of new solar farms

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 19 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Total and AGEL, a renewable energy subsidiary of the conglomerate company Adani Group, have agreed to extend their joint venture’s solar portfolio to 2.3GW.

In April the two companies formed the joint venture, to which AGEL contributed 2.1GW of solar power plants.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total, said: “With an ambitious target of 175GW of installed capacity by 2022, India is a strong growth area for renewable energy.

“Since last year, the group has strengthened its commitment in India with around 5GW of solar projects in the country, in line with its ambition to become a world leader in renewable energies.”

