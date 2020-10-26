Cadent pays for 40,000 meals to help vulnerable children avoid hunger

Gas network Cadent has committed to paying for 40,000 meals to help vulnerable children and family across the UK escape the worst impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.

The move follows a wave of support for the cause across the country after Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford MBE took to championing the cause – Cadent manages the gas network across Manchester and has donated the money for the meals to FareShare, the charity Mr Rashford publicly supports.

The announcement follows controversy over the government’s refusal to extend a free school meals scheme beyond term times.

CEO Steve Fraser said: “We’re one big family here at Cadent. Looking out for and looking after people – especially those in vulnerable situations – is just what we do. We don’t want to see anyone go hungry and really feel this donation is the right thing to do.”