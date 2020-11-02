Australian farmers secure energy efficiency grants to lower their electricity bills

Australian dairy farmers have been awarded grants of up to AUD$20,000 (£10,800) to lower their electricity bills by investing in energy efficiency technologies.

The scheme will benefit a total of 551 dairy farming businesses that will take steps to reduce their energy bills by upgrading to more energy-efficient measures, including vacuum pumps, cooling and heating equipment and monitoring systems to better manage their energy use.

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said: “With energy a significant cost of doing business in the dairy industry, these grants will help farmers lower their bills and help ensure the long-term viability of their businesses.

“Helping these businesses to cut their power bills by becoming more energy-efficient will ease the financial pressures they face while also reducing our emissions. It’s a win-win.”

The programme was announced as part of the government’s AUD$3.5 billion (£1.9bn) Climate Solutions package to deliver on Australia’s 2030 climate commitments.