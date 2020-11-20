Projects awarded £10m to plant 84k trees across the UK

Projects to plant an estimated 84,000 trees across the UK have been awarded a share of £10 million from the Forestry Commission.

The scheme is the second round of the Urban Tree Challenge Fund, which will see a total of up to 134,000 trees planted across UK towns and cities.

Among the beneficiary projects is one in County Durham that will extend an existing green corridor in the area with the planting of 6,800 trees and one in East Sussex, which will see 7,500 new trees in Eastbourne.

Sir William Worsley, Chair of the Forestry Commission, said: “Trees give life to our streets and our parks, help improve the health of communities and provide homes for precious wildlife.”