Record year for recycling in Wales as it exceeds 64% target

The recycling rate for Wales has reached a “record high”, with the country exceeding its latest target of 64% for 2019/20.

According to statistics published by the Welsh Government, the country as a whole has achieved a recycling rate of 65.14%, with 18 of the 22 local authorities have delivered against the increased target in the very first year.

This year is the first that the 64% statuary recycling target has been in place, having previously been at 58% since 2015/16.

Three local authorities – Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Vale of Glamorgan – have also achieved a level which exceeds the next target of 70% by 2025.

Around 1.51 tonnes of waste was generated within local authorities in Wales in 2019/20 – a fall of almost 2% on 2018/19 – with nearly a million tonnes recycled, reused or composted.

Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths said: “For Wales as a whole to exceed the target in the first year is testament to the considerable effort everyone has put in. We could not have achieved a record year for recycling in Wales without the hard work of our local authorities and households across Wales and I’d like to particularly congratulate those authorities who have exceeded the next target five years early.

“Wales is already a recycling nation and we are rightly proud of our achievements. These figures not only show that we are on track in meeting our goal of zero waste by 2050 but also show the progress being made towards a circular, low carbon economy.”