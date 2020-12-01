UK and the Philippines partner on climate and environment

The UK and the Philippines have signed a ‘partnership statement’ to work together on protecting the environment and tackling climate change.

The two countries have agreed to share and agree with each other’s climate priorities, including energy transition and nature-based solutions, with the partnership benefitting Philippines as it prepares for the implementation of its nationally determined contributions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The statement was signed during the first Climate Change and Environment Dialogue (CCE-D), an important element of the ‘Enhanced Partnership’, which the UK and the Philippines agreed to work towards at the annual bilateral talks in November 2019.

Under the new partnership for the future, both countries agreed to establish and convene an annual UK-Philippines Dialogue dedicated to discuss issues that are of common interest to both nations such as climate and the environment, including priorities for COP26.

The identified priority areas for co-operation will be supported through technical and policy assistance, as well as market development mechanisms under on-going UK programmes including the ASEAN Low Carbon Energy Programme, Newton Agham Programme and Darwin Initiative Fund.

The Dialogue will also provide a platform to facilitate the sharing of experiences and best practices in the areas of energy transition, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, sustainable transport and green finance.

Roy Cimatu, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary said: “We are definitely pleased to enter into a declaration of statement of partnership on key environmental concerns and we look forward to it with great optimism that this will serve as a platform for an inclusive, green and resilient economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce added: “The United Kingdom is delighted to mark another partnership with Philippine Government to tackle an important issue that threatens both our island nations and the world.

“In our COP26 Presidency, the UK is committed to working with the Philippines to realise sustainability and clean growth through the full potential of the Paris Agreement and in a way that is responsive to post-pandemic needs.”