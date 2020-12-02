New innovation challenge focused on offshore renewable energy launched

A new challenge is seeking innovators to identify how marine geospatial data can be used to find suitable sites for offshore wind, tidal and wave energy infrastructure projects.

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has partnered with the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences (Cefas) to launch the marine innovation challenge, through which applicants can access a wide range of geospatial and scientific data to help them develop key solutions.

Accurate data helps mitigate potential environmental issues while ensuring the longevity and optimised performance of offshore wind, tidal and wave energy generation projects.

Selected applicants will get to work alongside experts at both the UKHO and Cefas to develop a prototype product to test with users, with the winner receiving a chance to develop an alpha product to test in the offshore renewable energy market, which is estimated to be worth £178 billion and employ more than 1.5 million globally by 2030.

Mark Casey, Head of Research, Design and Innovation at the UKHO said: “The offshore renewables sector is a vital pillar in the blue economy and has an important role to play in the fight against climate change. With significant potential, this sector must be supported with access to data to enable better decision-making.

“The ADMIRALTY Marine Innovation Programme is dedicated to harnessing the power of innovation to explore how data can support ocean sustainability. To achieve this, we must be collaborative. We are proud to partner with Cefas for this challenge and we welcome applications from any organisations with a creative solution for how marine data can accelerate growth in offshore renewables.”

Applications must be submitted by 31st December 2020.