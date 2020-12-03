Almost 80% of consumers to ‘change their heating habits this winter to reduce bills’

Almost 80% of consumers are considering changing their heating habits this winter in a bid to reduce their bills.

That is one of the findings from Delta-EE, which suggests nearly 45% of consumers are thinking of monitoring energy consumption more closely in the next couple of months.

The research, which surveyed homeowners across the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Germany, also shows 37% plan to adjust their usage times to help manage cost, with nearly 30% planning to get the heating system serviced.

In addition, the survey suggests almost 46% of customers are interested in investing in green heating solutions.

Lindsay Sugden, Head of Heat at Delta-EE, commented: “Given the financial backdrop of this winter, it’s not unsurprising to see people looking to reduce bills through immediate cost-saving actions rather than making investments in return for longer-term savings.”