Finance & Markets, Technology, Top Stories

US invests $45m in advanced solar technologies research

It is also supporting the creation of a consortium dedicated to developing control technologies for a modernised electric grid

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Monday 28 December 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is providing up to $45 million (£33m) for research into advanced solar hardware and systems integration.

The DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) is seeking new solutions that can reliably bring large quantities of solar onto the grid and ensure US-made hardware is used in those installations.

It is also supporting the creation of a consortium dedicated to developing control technologies for a modernised electric grid.

Solar currently makes up 3% of US electricity and is expected to rise to 18% by 2050.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said: “The nation’s solar energy use is on the rise. Investing in innovative research and development projects will help ensure that the technologies we’re using benefit the US economy while securely delivering reliable power to all Americans.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast