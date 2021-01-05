Siemens Gamesa lands first wind turbine order in Ethiopia

Siemens Gamesa has landed its first wind turbine order in Ethiopia, in a deal to supply 29 3.4MW turbines to state-owned electricity company Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP).

They will be used to build the 100MW Assela wind farm, which will be located around 150 kilometres to the south of capital Addis Ababa and is expected to be commissioned by the start of 2023.

Once completed, it will generate about 300,000MWh of clean electricity per year.

Ethiopia aims to supply all of its domestic energy demand with renewable energy by 2030.

Roberto Sabalza, CEO for Onshore Southern Europe and Africa at Siemens Gamesa, said: “Siemens Gamesa is intent on expanding its leadership across Africa, and in turn help a growing transition to green energy across the continent.

“So, we are extremely pleased to begin work in Ethiopia and look forward to collaborating with both EEP and the country to continue to promote their drive to install more renewables and meet transformational energy targets.”