Energy reshuffle! Kwasi Kwarteng appointed new Business Secretary as Alok Sharma becomes full-time COP26 President

The Prime Minister has appointed Alok Sharma as full-time President of the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this November, with Kwasi Kwarteng appointed as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan will become Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth, taking forward climate and energy policy, including implementing plans in the Prime Minister’s ten-point plan.

Alok Sharma wrote on Twitter: “Delighted to take on the COP26 presidency full time at a critical moment in the UK’s leadership on tackling climate change. This is the biggest challenge of our time and we need to work together to deliver a cleaner, greener world.”

He added: “Through the UK’s Presidency of COP26 we have a unique opportunity, working with friends and partners around the world, to deliver on this goal.”

A few minutes later he thanked BEIS team for all their hard work over the past year during unprecedented times.

The new Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Thrilled to have been appointed Business Secretary.

“Our businesses are facing extremely challenging circumstances, with my dedicated colleagues I will do all I can to see them through this period and help them build back better.”

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the new Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth, said: “So thrilled to be taking on UK energy portfolio at BEIS and my COP26 Adaptation and Resilience role. The PM’s 10-point plan will revolutionise our homes, travel, businesses and jobs across the UK.”

