Planned hydrogen projects lift off in Europe

Planned or announced projects are almost double those currently operating says report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 10 February 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The number of planned or announced hydrogen projects in Europe is almost double that of current operational plants.

That’s according to new research by global law firm DLA Piper and inspiratia, which suggests there are 192 planned or announced hydrogen projects in Europe compared to 107 current operational projects on the continent.

The analysis predicts demand for hydrogen will continue to grow towards 2050 – hydrogen demand will require an additional generation of 35-1,100TWh per year by 2030, increasing to 300-19,000TWh per year by 2050.

The findings predict demand growth for hydrogen is anticipated in sectors which are traditionally regarded as difficult to decarbonise, such as the steel and cement industries.

The report identifies ‘huge potential’ for hydrogen growth in the UK, which accounts roughly for 1.4% of global annual production.

Natasha Luther-Jones, DLA Piper’s Global Co-Chair, Energy and Natural Resources Sector and International Co-Head for Sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance, said: “Clean hydrogen has the potential to be a vital component of future energy systems and as governments look to recover from the pandemic, an increasing spotlight on the benefits will drive uptake and lead to further jobs and investment from the private sector.”

